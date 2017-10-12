AAI moves court against Vijay Mallya

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has moved a court in Mumbai to declare businessman Vijay Mallya as a “proclaimed offender” in the case of two bounced cheques worth over ₹100 crore for defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
The AAI has sought proclamation from the Mumbai court under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 under which a court can declare persons proclaimed offender if they are absconding despite a warrant issued against them. The Mumbai court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Mallya .
.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor