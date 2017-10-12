National

AAI moves court against Vijay Mallya

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has moved a court in Mumbai to declare businessman Vijay Mallya as a “proclaimed offender” in the case of two bounced cheques worth over ₹100 crore for defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The AAI has sought proclamation from the Mumbai court under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 under which a court can declare persons proclaimed offender if they are absconding despite a warrant issued against them. The Mumbai court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Mallya .

