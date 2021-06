NEW DELHI

03 June 2021 04:16 IST

The Airports Authority of India has handed over award letters for eight new flying training organisations at Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho and Lilabari. The bids for these were invited in November 2020 and have been bagged by Jetserve, Asia-Pacific, Redbird, Samvardhane and Skynex.

