The Airports Authority of India has handed over award letters for eight new flying training organisations at Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho and Lilabari. The bids for these were invited in November 2020 and have been bagged by Jetserve, Asia-Pacific, Redbird, Samvardhane and Skynex.
AAI hands over award letters to 8 organisations
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
June 03, 2021 04:16 IST
