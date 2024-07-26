GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAI flags increase in fire accidents at airports, stresses need to follow SOP  

Says all staff engaged in airport operations should be trained in fire-fighting and rescue operations 

Published - July 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a safety advisory expressing concern over the recent increase in fire accidents at airport buildings.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a safety advisory expressing concern over the recent increase in fire accidents at airport buildings.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a safety advisory expressing concern over the recent increase in fire accidents at airport buildings. The safety advisory laid emphasis on following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent and respond to fires, which could cause chaos, loss of life and flight disruptions.

Referring to the significant increase in the number of building fires at airports, the Directorate of Aviation Safety, AAI, urged all employees engaged in airport operations and air traffic services to scrupulously follow the SOP set for the purpose. The recent incidents of building fires at some of the international and domestic airports had raised concern about the maintenance and operation of fire-prevention equipment, preparedness of the staff to deal with contingency situation, and storage of inflammable materials, it said.

Fire in a terminal building could create chaos and result in loss of life and/or flight disruption at an airport. On the other hand, fire in operational buildings housing navigational equipment could lead to contingency situation not only at airports, but also for aircraft in the air.

Fires highly preventable 

The advisory was issued in “serious response to the significant increase of building fires” at airports. It pointed out that though fires were unpredictable and destructive, they were highly preventable with proper safety measures. By practising fire safety and prevention at workplace, every employee of AAl could contribute to a safe environment, and there would be no disruption of civil aviation on account of fire incidents.

The advisory gave a check-list of Do’s and Don’ts in regard to measures to prevent fire hazards, such as ensuring the efficacy of smoke alarms, displaying emergency hotline numbers at prominent places, and promoting fire safety by including all the staff members, including contractual employees, in fire drills. To minimise risk of loss of life, damage to property and flight disruption, it was essential for all AAl employees engaged in airport/air traffic operation to be aware of fire reporting and trained in basic fire-fighting and rescue operations, it said.

The safety guidelines come in the wake of different incidents of fire reported in airports across the country. On May 17, a fire was reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and fire tenders were pressed into service. There were no casualties. A few days later, a fire broke out in the Air Traffic Control tower building at the Chennai airport. The blaze noticed on the fourth floor of the ATC around 3.30 a.m. was put out in about 30 minutes. An electrical short circuit in one of the rooms was suspected to have caused the fire.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.