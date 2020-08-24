Aaditya Thackeray requests PM Modi to postpone all exams nationwide for professional courses

Mumbai

24 August 2020 19:58 IST

The Shiv Sena leader suggested that the government may consider starting the academic year from January 2021 instead of June/July 2020 so that no student loses the year

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention and postponement of all academic activity to do with physical or online examinations across the country for all professional courses including entrance exams.

He has suggested that the government may consider starting the academic year from January 2021 instead of June/July 2020 so that no student loses the academic year.

“...Whenever in the world schools and colleges have re-opened, large number of Covid cases have been found. In our country, most students live with their parents and grandparents and the infections, if at all, can be fatal,” wrote Mr. Thackeray in his letter to Mr. Modi.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the system for even a single paper would include not just students, but teachers, non-teaching staff and much more of the State apparatus, most of whom are in the high-risk group.

“Sir, I humbly request you to intervene and postpone all academic activity to do with physical or online examinations across the country, for all professional courses, including entrance exam. For non-professional courses, most of their academic assessment has been carried out and the final examination wouldn’t amount to more than 10% of assessment, hence they may be passed on a marking system devised by the universities,” he said.

Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Sena, led by the minister, has already approached the Supreme Court against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) plan to go ahead with the final year university examinations.

He said that while the country is still working from home due to increasing Covid numbers, the various institutions and universities for professional and non-professional courses have been trying to schedule examinations. “This isn’t a practical and feasible option sir, as most States are facing increasing numbers of Covid, along with red zones still in place and transport yet to resume,” he said.