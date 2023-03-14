Aaditya Thackeray, BJP Yuva Morcha's Madhukeshwar Desai on World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders list

March 14, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Six persons from India including Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray and BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Madhukeshwar Desai were named on March 14 among the Young Global Leaders for 2023 by the World Economic Forum (WEF.)

Others from India include TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, Jio Haptik Technologies CEO Aakrit Vaish, BioZEEN CEO Vibin B Joseph and Policy 4.0 Research Foundation CEO Tanvi Ratna.

Announcing the list of the world's most promising Young Global Leaders under the age of 40 for this year, the WEF said these people are involved in activities from conversational AI and financial inclusion to health equity and climate change and join a league whose members have gone on to become Nobel Prize recipients, heads of state, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and Grammy Award winners.

"This year's cohort includes nearly 100 promising political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, game-changing researchers and visionary activists who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their communities, countries and the world," said Geneva-based WEF which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Forum of YGLs is now made up of more than 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries.

The notable community members include Olympian Lewis Pugh and Paralympian Susannah Rodgers, Prime Minister Sanna Marin, entrepreneurs Jimmy Wales and Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, disability activist Sinéad Burke, computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, and professional racing driver Nico Rosberg.

As part of their three-year leadership development programme, YGLs will have access to a range of executive education courses, learning journeys and opportunities to collaborate with trusted peers, helping them achieve their goals and make an even more significant impact on society, the WEF said.

The list also includes Shinjini Kundu (Physician-Scientist, Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA), Fagun Thakrar (Founder, The Purpose Movie Studio, UK), Ali Akhai (Chairman, Martin Dow Ltd, Pakistan), Smriti Kirubanandan (Engagement Director, TCS, USA), Varun Sivaram (Group Senior Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Orsted Services, USA) and Roopa Dhatt (Executive Director, Women in Global Health, USA).