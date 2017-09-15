Aadhaar to be linked to driving licence

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday announced that after linking Aadhaar to PAN cards, the Union government would now link it with driving licences as well.

He said the measure would help check the menace of multiple licences.

Speaking at the inauguration of Haryana Digital Summit-2017 here, Mr. Prasad said: “I already had a word with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in this regard and the process to link Aadhaar with driving licences will be set in motion soon.”

Secure tool

He added that Aadhaar was a safe and secure tool for good governance and empowerment.

Aadhaar represented digital identity, not physical identity, and that digital identity confirmed physical identity, Mr. Prasad said, adding that the government had linked Aadhaar to PAN card to stop money laundering.

The summit was organised by the Haryana Government to bring together industry experts, visionaries, policy makers, academicians and co-operative heads on a single platform. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present.

Reiterating the commitment of the Union government towards providing affordable and inclusive technology to the masses, Mr. Prasad said digital India must help create an inclusive society.