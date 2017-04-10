Aadhaar-PAN link made easier

Individuals struggling to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar because of differently spelt names can now simply upload a scanned copy of PAN to get the work done.

Besides, the tax department is planning to introduce an option on the e-filing portal through which taxpayers can choose to link the Aadhaar without changing the name by opting for a One-Time Password (OTP), provided that the year of birth of the person matches in both documents.

With the linking of PAN with Aadhaar being made mandatory, individuals can log on to e-filing website of the Income Tax department or NSDL but the seeding cannot happen if the name is differently spelt in the two cards — like use of full name in PAN and initials in Aadhaar.

Making name changes

Linking PAN with Aadhaar should not be cumbersome for people whose registered mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is active, an official said.

“In case the taxpayer is unable to link PAN with Aadhaar because of discrepancy in name, they can log in to the Aadhaar website, request for a name change and upload a scanned copy of PAN card. However, the registered mobile number with UIDAI has to be functional,” the official added.

This option will hold good for people who have given short forms of their name or in some cases there are some spelling errors in the name provided in Aadhaar card.

The tax department will also be educatating taxpayers through media outreach on ways to link the PAN with Aadhaar, the official said.