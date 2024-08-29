A wave of SC verdicts declaw PMLA’s stringent bail provision

A wave of Supreme Court judgments has seen the declawing of a stringent bail provision under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while emphasising that liberty is the rule while jail is an exception.

The turnaround in the apex court follows two years after its much-debated judgment in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary case, which virtually gave the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) power of arrest and seizure a free run.

The 2022 verdict did not interfere with restrictive twin conditions for bail under Section 45 of the PMLA. The conditions put an onus on an incarcerated accused to prove in court that he was innocent and, if granted bail, would not commit any offence.

In the latest of its series of corrective judgments, a Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan removed the impression that Section 45 imposed an “absolute restraint” on bail. The top court said judges in lower courts had been too casual about refusing bail, causing appeals to pile up in the Supreme Court.

Justice Viswanathan, while granting bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s aide Prem Prakash bail under the PMLA, explained that Section 45 cannot be used to defeat the principle of “bail is the rule”.

“Liberty of the individual is always the rule and deprivation is the exception. Deprivation can only be by the procedure established by law, which has to be a valid and reasonable procedure. Section 45 of the PMLA, by imposing twin conditions, does not rewrite this principle to mean that deprivation is the norm and liberty is the exception,” Justice Viswanathan explained on August 28.

The court has poked holes in the ED’s constant refrain that a crime committed under the PMLA was too serious for bail.

On August 9, the apex court, while granting bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held that bail cannot be withheld as a form of punishment. Delay in commencement of trial for no fault of the accused is a ground for bail, the court held.

Right to liberty

“Keeping an accused incarcerated for an unlimited time in the hope of a speedy trial is a violation of his fundamental right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the court observed.

By the time Mr. Sisodia was granted bail, the court had already built up strong precedents in the form of judgments like Ramkripal Meena vs Directorate of Enforcement and Javed Gulam Nabi Shaikh vs. State of Maharashtra.

Both these judgments had held that the rigours of Section 45 could be relaxed if an accused had been in custody for a considerable time and there was no likelihood of conclusion of trial within a short span.

Granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 74-year-old NewsClick founder Prabhir Purkayastha in their respective PMLA cases, the apex court highlighted that life and personal liberty were “sacrosanct”.

Again, on August 27, BRS leader K. Kavitha’s bail judgment saw the top court clarify that a woman should not be denied the benefit of the proviso to Section 45(1), which relaxes the twin conditions, merely because she was educated or sophisticated or an MP or an MLA.