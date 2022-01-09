In pictures | A tumultuous journey

In tandem: Tractors lined up ahead of the tractor rally scheduled for Republic Day, on January 24, 2021, in New Delhi.
Photo: The Hindu
Police using tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades as they try to march from Tikri Border towards Peeragarhi during the farmers tractors rally (Kisan Gantantra Parade) amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, at Nangloi in New Delhi January 26, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Showering love: Audience greeting DMK President M.K. Stalin during an election campaign in Villupuram district on February 12, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Show of strength: Farmers attending the ‘Khap Mahapanchayat’ against Centre’s farm laws at the Bahadurgarh byepass in NCR, on February 12, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Mumbai, on a wing and a prayer: A man wearing mask walk pass huge mural of wings in view of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on April 9, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Migrants in Mumbai: Migrants from the city seen on the platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains as Maharashtra Chief Minister declares lockdown in the State due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on April 14, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Crisis period: People queuing up to refill oxygen cylinders in New Delhi on April 27, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Grim days: Cremation of COVID victims underway at Ghazipur in New Delhi on April 28, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Getting jabbed: A 78-year-old woman being carried by her son-in-law after her vaccination in Kerala, on February 22, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
A driver in PPE kit near a row of autorickshaw ambulances that were launched in Kochi on May 24, 2021. Each such auto has oxygen cans, oximeter, PPE kits and other equipments to safely ferry COVID-19 patients to FLTCs.
Photo: The Hindu
Aid on rails: Oxygen Express carrying liquid medical oxygen arriving at a railway station near Coimbatore on May 27, 2021.
Survival mode: People lining up to collect food during COVID lockdown, in Bengaluru, on May 29, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Field work: A health worker inoculating a farmer in south Kashmir on June 5, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Himachal landslide: A major landslide at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh that occured on August 11, 2021 The incident took the lives of 28 people.
Photo: The Hindu
Flood fury: Areas around Hyderabad that were flooded after five days of heavy rain on September 6, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Man of masses: Fans of actor Puneet Rajkumar gathered at Bengaluru to pay respects to his body on October 29, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Ground Zero- Farmers while travelling in tractor from Amritsar to Singhu border to participate in the protest demonstration November 25, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Auspicious flame: Earthen lamps lit by devotees on the ghats of Ganga River during Dev Deepawali celebrations on November 19, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Shower of blessings: A couple wading through water after getting married in the midst of rainy days in Chennai on November 11, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Good spirits: Officials and volunteers distributing food to rain affected people in Chennai on November 12, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Hero’s adieu: Narendra Modi paying tribute to late CDS General Bipin Rawat in New Delhi on December 9, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Group Captain Varun Singh's wife Gitanjali Singh, son Radduman Singh and daughter Aradhya Singh paying respect to the mortal remains during his last rites at Bairagarh Crematorium in Bhopal December 17, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
In memoriam: Late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s daughters at his funderal on December 11, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu
Put to rest: A woman paying tributes to an elephant which was hit by a train in Assam on December 1, 2021.
Photo: The Hindu