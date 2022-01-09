National

In pictures | A tumultuous journey

If 2020 was a tough year, 2021 took it up more than a few notches. COVID-19, which had been around for months, kept people on the edge with new highs and lows. While the battle of ballots kept many regions and their leaders busy, the weather didn’t make it any easy, with unprecedented rains pounding many parts of the country.

The new farm laws kept the power corridors of Delhi busy, while farmers opposed to it dropped anchor on the outskirts of the capital in January 2021 with a plan to move to the heart of the city on Republic Day. They came in waves the Capital had not seen in a long while. While public empathy usually erodes for such prolonged campaigns, which finally forced the government to take a U-turn, there was no visible anger from the commoners of Delhi.

The virus that spread like wildfire, taking down people and their livelihoods did not spare any part of the country.

The dreaded Delta variant put hospitals under stress to provide medical oxygen. After weeks of chaos, trains were used to move medical oxygen from manufacturing plants to the many needy cities. In some places, autorickshaws fitted with oxygen cylinders became improvised ambulances. Visuals of mass cremations stunned the world.

Towards the end of the year, tragedy struck the defence fraternity when Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, wife and accompanying defence personnel died in a chopper crash in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu.

A look into the tumultuous year through the eyes of The Hindu lensmen.

(Text and curation by Dinesh Krishnan, Photo Editor, The Hindu)

In tandem: Tractors lined up ahead of the tractor rally scheduled for Republic Day, on January 24, 2021, in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Police using tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades as they try to march from Tikri Border towards Peeragarhi during the farmers tractors rally (Kisan Gantantra Parade) amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, at Nangloi in New Delhi January 26, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Showering love: Audience greeting DMK President M.K. Stalin during an election campaign in Villupuram district on February 12, 2021. Photo: S.S. Kumar
Show of strength: Farmers attending the ‘Khap Mahapanchayat’ against Centre’s farm laws at the Bahadurgarh byepass in NCR, on February 12, 2021. Photo: V.V. Krishnan
Mumbai, on a wing and a prayer: A man wearing mask walk pass huge mural of wings in view of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on April 9, 2021. Photo: Vivek Bendre
Migrants in Mumbai: Migrants from the city seen on the platform at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains as Maharashtra Chief Minister declares lockdown in the State due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on April 14, 2021. Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Crisis period: People queuing up to refill oxygen cylinders in New Delhi on April 27, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Grim days: Cremation of COVID victims underway at Ghazipur in New Delhi on April 28, 2021. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Getting jabbed: A 78-year-old woman being carried by her son-in-law after her vaccination in Kerala, on February 22, 2021. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat
A driver in PPE kit near a row of autorickshaw ambulances that were launched in Kochi on May 24, 2021. Each such auto has oxygen cans, oximeter, PPE kits and other equipments to safely ferry COVID-19 patients to FLTCs. Photo: H. Vibhu
Aid on rails: Oxygen Express carrying liquid medical oxygen arriving at a railway station near Coimbatore on May 27, 2021. Photo: S. Siva Saravanan
Survival mode: People lining up to collect food during COVID lockdown, in Bengaluru, on May 29, 2021. Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Field work: A health worker inoculating a farmer in south Kashmir on June 5, 2021. Photo: Nissar Ahmad
Himachal landslide: A major landslide at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh that occured on August 11, 2021 The incident took the lives of 28 people. Photo: V.V. Krishnan
Flood fury: Areas around Hyderabad that were flooded after five days of heavy rain on September 6, 2021. Photo: Nagara Gopal
Man of masses: Fans of actor Puneet Rajkumar gathered at Bengaluru to pay respects to his body on October 29, 2021. Photo: Sudhakara Jain
Ground Zero- Farmers while travelling in tractor from Amritsar to Singhu border to participate in the protest demonstration November 25, 2021. Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Auspicious flame: Earthen lamps lit by devotees on the ghats of Ganga River during Dev Deepawali celebrations on November 19, 2021. Photo: K.R. Deepak
Shower of blessings: A couple wading through water after getting married in the midst of rainy days in Chennai on November 11, 2021. Photo: M. Vedhan
Good spirits: Officials and volunteers distributing food to rain affected people in Chennai on November 12, 2021. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam
Hero’s adieu: Narendra Modi paying tribute to late CDS General Bipin Rawat in New Delhi on December 9, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Group Captain Varun Singh's wife Gitanjali Singh, son Radduman Singh and daughter Aradhya Singh paying respect to the mortal remains during his last rites at Bairagarh Crematorium in Bhopal December 17, 2021. Photo: A.M. Faruqui
In memoriam: Late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s daughters at his funderal on December 11, 2021. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Put to rest: A woman paying tributes to an elephant which was hit by a train in Assam on December 1, 2021. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar
