A trial judge can’t be accused of bias merely on nature of questions asked: SC

The Supreme Court has held that an accused cannot accuse a trial judge of bias merely on the ground that questions put to him by the judge were “extremely casual and perfunctory”. The accused has to prove that the allegedly indifferent examination of the judge under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prejudiced the trial.

Section 313 of the Code deals with the power of the court to examine the accused. The provision gives an opportunity to the accused to personally explain to the court the circumstances appearing in evidence against him. This examination is a dialogue between the trial court and the accused. It is at a stage after the examination of the prosecution witnesses and before the accused is called on for his defence. The accused person is not under any oath. He would not be rendered liable for punishment if he refuses to answer the court’s questions or gives false answers.

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices Navin Sinha and B.R. Gavai pronounced the judgment on October 4 in the appeals filed by Sainul Khan and Mir Shaukat of Jharkhand, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder they committed in 1983.

In their appeals, the appellants claimed that the trial judge was “extremely casual and perfunctory” in his examination. The entire range of questions were barely two pages long. They hardly got a chance to defend themselves. The case against them was prejudiced, they claimed in the Supreme Court.

The judgment by Justice Sinha dismissed the appeals. Justice Sinha, for the Bench, held that “an inadvertent omission on the part of a trial court on any incriminating circumstance appearing against him the same cannot ipso facto vitiate the trial unless it is shown that some prejudice was caused to him”.

“It would not be enough for the accused to show that he has not been questioned or examined on a particular circumstance but he must also show that such non-examination has actually and materially prejudiced him and has resulted in failure of justice,” the Supreme Court reiterated its stand on the question of law.

Justice Sinha further observed that there cannot be a “generalised presumption of prejudice to an accused merely by reason of any omission or inadequate questions put to an accused thereunder”.

The accused here said the court did not delve into what each individual accused did at the time of the crime.

The Supreme Court concluded that the questions put to the accused were specific and had revealed the common object of the accused to commit the murder. The questions put to an accused depend on the facts and circumstances of each case.

The court said the right of an accused for a fair trial should be balanced with the right of the victim and society at large for justice.

“While the rights of an accused to a fair trial are undoubtedly important, the rights of the victim and society at large for correction of deviant behaviour cannot be made subservient to the rights of an accused by placing the latter at a pedestal higher than necessary for a fair trial,” the judgment said.