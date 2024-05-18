A tourist couple were shot at and injured in a militant attack in Anantnag: Police

A tourist couple were shot at and injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on May 18. The incident took place near a popular tourist destination of Pahalgam.

According to the police, terrorists fired upon and injured a lady and her spouse in Anantnag’s Yannar area. The police identified the injured as Farha and Tabrez from Jaipur. “The injured has been evacuated to hospital for treatment,” the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the spot where the attack took place.

The Lok Sabha elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is scheduled for May 25.

