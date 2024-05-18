ADVERTISEMENT

A tourist couple were shot at and injured in a militant attack in Anantnag: Police

Published - May 18, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Srinagar

Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady and her spouse from Rajastan in Anantnag’s Yannar area

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Police said that security forces have cordoned off the spot where terrorists fired at tourists in Anantnag. Representational   | Photo Credit: PTI

A tourist couple were shot at and injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on May 18. The incident took place near a popular tourist destination of Pahalgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, terrorists fired upon and injured a lady and her spouse in Anantnag’s Yannar area. The police identified the injured as Farha and Tabrez from Jaipur. “The injured has been evacuated to hospital for treatment,” the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the spot where the attack took place.

The Lok Sabha elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is scheduled for May 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US