A total of 56 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka on January 25: Government

New Delhi:

03 February 2022 17:44 IST

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha that India attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen.

Fifty-six Indian fishermen were released by Sri Lanka on January 25, the government said on February 3, insisting on that both sides should ensure that there was no use of force against the fishing community under any circumstances.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha that India attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen.

“On January 15, the External Affairs Minister discussed the issue of early release of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody during his virtual meeting with Finance Minister of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | Troubled waters: On Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody

As a result, 56 Indian fishermen were released by the Government of Sri Lanka on January 25 and currently, there are no Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody,” Muraleedharan said. He was replying to a question on the matter.

The Minister also said that the issue of fishermen was also taken up in Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s discussions with the Sri Lankan dignitaries when he visited that country in October.

“The need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humanitarian manner was reiterated to the government of Sri Lanka,” Muraleedharan said.

“It was also stressed that existing understandings between the two governments in that regard must be strictly observed and both sides should ensure that there was no use of force under any circumstances,” he said.

The Minister also said that both sides are in consultation for the early convening of the fifth round of Joint Working Group meeting on fisheries.

Muraleedharan said issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised at the highest levels in Sri Lanka including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Sri Lankan counterpart during the virtual bilateral summit held in September 2020.

There have been several alleged incidents in the past of Sri Lankan Navy personnel using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

To a separate question, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said that the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has been steadily increasing the number of cultural centres abroad.

She said the ICCR is in the process of opening two new cultural centres in Paris and Washington.