  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

A total of 3,744 PG medical seats remained vacant in 2021-22: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya further said that 1,425 PG seats were left vacant after counselling in 2020-21, while 4,614 seats in 2019-2020.

December 13, 2022 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mansukh Mandaviya. File

Mansukh Mandaviya. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Of 60,202 postgraduate (PG) medical seats available for 2021-2022, 3,744 remained vacant after counselling, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on December 13.

Similarly, of the 92,065 UG seats available in 2021-2022, 197 seats were left vacant for MBBS courses after counselling, the Minister said in response to a question. As per information received from National Testing Agency (NTA), 15,44,273 students had appeared for the NEET-UG examination in 2021 while 17,64,571 appeared in 2022.

Mr. Mandaviya further said that 1,425 PG seats were left vacant after counselling in 2020-21, while 4,614 seats in 2019-2020. He also said that 273 seats had remained vacant for MBBS in 2019-2020 and 274 in 2018-2019.

Related Topics

health / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.