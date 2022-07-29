A strong government does not control everything or everyone, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awards a degree to a student during the 42nd convocation of Anna University, in Chennai, on July 29, 2022. Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are also seen | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 13:38 IST

Government bringing in reforms in every sphere, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP government at the Centre had a temperament for reform and that a strong government did not control everything or everyone.

Speaking at the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai, the Prime Minister said there was a notion earlier that a strong government meant it should control everything and everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But we have changed this. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents. A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything,” the Prime Minister said.

Three factors

Mr. Modi said reforms being undertaken by his government was among the three factors that worked in favour of the graduating students. The other was that there was now trust in risk-takers where people now ask whether the students had tried starting something on their own. “Even if one is working in a job, it is seen as cooler to work for start-ups,” he said. One of the other factors was there was a taste for technology.

The Prime Minister said the new National Education Policy ensured greater freedom for youth to take decisions according to evolving situations.

Also Read India’s position on the World Press Freedom Index

‘Great opportunity’

The students were graduating at a time that some would call as one of global uncertainty but he would term it one of great opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented event that tested every country. “India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today, every sector in India is bursting with new life. Whether it is industry, innovation, investments or international trade, India is at the forefront. Our industry has risen to the occasion,” Mr. Modi said.

Editorial | Home and abroad: On PM Modi’s G-7 commitments and freedom of speech

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and Vice-Chancellor Velraj participated.