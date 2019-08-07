A source of inspiration: Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministers and Opposition leaders have condoled the death of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday.

“Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt. Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India,” the President tweeted.

‘A glorious chapter’

Mr. Modi paid rich tributes to Ms. Swaraj, saying: “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt. Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so.”

The Congress condoled her demise. “We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones,” the party said.

‘Extraordinary leader’

“I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement. “An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her,” she added.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said, “Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj ji has passed away. She served her party and the country with loyalty, devotion and distinction.”

(With PTI inputs)