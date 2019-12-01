A solitary protest: Woman holds sit-in outside Parliament over crimes against women

A woman, in her mid-20s, sat on a pavement near Parliament on Saturday morning protesting over crimes against women, police said.

Anu Dubey held a placard with a slogan “Why? I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat” while sitting near the Parliament gate number 2-3, they said. She was asked to go to Jantar Mantar to continue her protest. As she refused, she was taken to the police station in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing, a senior officer said.

After some officers heard her grievances, she was let off, they said. Ms. Dubey told media she wanted to meet officials.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, alleged that the woman was beaten by the police. “Troubled by the traumatic rape incident in Hyderabad, when a student wanted to raise her voice, she was detained and beaten up by the Delhi police. I met the girl at the police station, she is scared. Will this be the fate of those who raise their voices? The DCW will issue a notice over this shameful incident. An FIR should be lodged against those involved,” Ms. Maliwal tweeted.

Ms. Dubey’s protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

However, the police denied the allegations.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly raped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.