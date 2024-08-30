A society where women don’t feel safe is not a civilised one, says Vice-President

Echoing President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks on the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a society where “women and girls do not feel safe is not a civilised society”. He also backed a Uniform Civil Code, calling it a “small measure of justice” for women.

Mr. Dhankhar was addressing students at Delhi University’s Bharati College. He called upon the citizens to echo the “clarion call” of the President on violence against women. In a piece to PTI, the President said it was time India woke up to the “perversion” of crimes against women, and countered the mindset that saw women as “less powerful, less capable, less intelligent”.

“The President has said, “enough is enough”! Let us call it “enough is enough”. I want this clarion call to be a national call. I want everyone to be a participant in this call. Let us resolve, create a system of zero tolerance when you make a girl or woman a victim,” the Vice-President said.

Stating that the “fear in the minds of our girls and women” was a cause for concern, Mr. Dhankhar said, “The society where women and girls do not feel safe is not a civilised society. That democracy is tarnished; it is the biggest obstacle to our progress today.”

He also underlined the urgent need to have a Uniform Civil Code for the country as a measure for gender equality and safety of women. “The Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional ordination. It is in the Directive Principles. The Uniform Civil Code that has been on the shelf for too long is a small measure of justice to your segment. Look around what it means. It will help in several ways, but majorly it will help your gender.”

