GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A society where women don’t feel safe is not a civilised one, says Vice-President

He echoes President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks on RG Kar rape and murder; he also calls for urgent imposition of Uniform Civil Code

Updated - August 30, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses a session on ‘Role of Women in Viksit Bharat’ at Bharati College of University of Delhi, in New Delhi, on August 30, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses a session on ‘Role of Women in Viksit Bharat’ at Bharati College of University of Delhi, in New Delhi, on August 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Echoing President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks on the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a society where “women and girls do not feel safe is not a civilised society”. He also backed a Uniform Civil Code, calling it a “small measure of justice” for women. 

Mr. Dhankhar was addressing students at Delhi University’s Bharati College. He called upon the citizens to echo the “clarion call” of the President on violence against women. In a piece to PTI, the President said it was time India woke up to the “perversion” of crimes against women, and countered the mindset that saw women as “less powerful, less capable, less intelligent”.

 “The President has said, “enough is enough”! Let us call it “enough is enough”. I want this clarion call to be a national call. I want everyone to be a participant in this call. Let us resolve, create a system of zero tolerance when you make a girl or woman a victim,” the Vice-President said. 

Stating that the “fear in the minds of our girls and women” was a cause for concern, Mr. Dhankhar said, “The society where women and girls do not feel safe is not a civilised society. That democracy is tarnished; it is the biggest obstacle to our progress today.”

He also underlined the urgent need to have a Uniform Civil Code for the country as a measure for gender equality and safety of women. “The Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional ordination. It is in the Directive Principles. The Uniform Civil Code that has been on the shelf for too long is a small measure of justice to your segment. Look around what it means. It will help in several ways, but majorly it will help your gender.”

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.