A ‘shobha yatra’ awaits French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur

January 24, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - JAIPUR

The French President, who will arrive in Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade here on 26 January

Kallol Bhattacherjee
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the Amber fort and the Jantar Mantar in Jaipur before proceeding for the ‘shobha yatra’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: AP

A ‘shobha yatra’ or public procession in Jaipur is expected to be the highpoint of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the pink city. Upon arriving in Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, he will visit the Amber fort and the Jantar Mantar — both iconic tourist destinations of Rajasthan — before proceeding for the ‘shobha yatra’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will then meet in the evening at Taj Rambagh Palace. Mr. Macron will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising of Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces) and Rachida Dati (culture). That apart, there will be a major business delegation from France that will accompany him.

French President Macron's visit may give push to India-EU trade deal talks: GTRI

Jaipur has been chosen by the Indian hosts as the first stopover for the French President who will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade here on January 26. In terms of symbolism, the ‘shobha yatra’ is an innovation in hospitality during the annual celebrations. The French usually like to showcase regions of India with which they have old connections. In 2016, during the visit of President Francois Hollande, Chandigarh because of its Le Corbusier connection was chosen as a venue outside Delhi where Mr. Modi and Mr. Hollande had met. But the ‘shobha yatra’ in Jaipur, with its scope of public viewing adds a new dimension to the Republic Day events.

Also read: French marching contingent at Republic Day parade has members from India and Nepal

Similar events were organised in the early years after the Indian Independence especially during the tenure of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru when special dignitaries from abroad were accorded public reception, especially during the visit of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev which however included speeches by the leaders. Thursday’s event in Jaipur is expected to be suffused with the symbolism and enthusiasm regarding the inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya as well as the recent victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly election in Rajasthan. 

In Jaipur however, the visiting French President is unlikely to deliver a speech during the ‘shobha yatra’. He is also scheduled to visit Hawa Mahal, a landmark structure in the old city.

Support our reporting.
Mr. Macron will leave Jaipur late in the evening and arrive in Delhi for the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on Friday. He will also attend the “At Home” reception by President Droupadi Murmu. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Ms. Murmu late in the evening before emplaning. Mr. Macron has come to India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the G20 summit. 

