A shell-shocked Congress announces Scindia’s expulsion

Moments after rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia drove down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday morning, Congress president Sonia Gandhi summoned general secretary K.C. Venugopal to her residence and asked him to announce Mr. Scindia’s expulsion.

By then, Mr. Scindia had posted his resignation letter on his Twitter handle. In it, he said it was time for him to “move on and make a fresh start”.

His letter was dated March 9 (Monday), though the Congress insisted that it was hand-delivered at Ms. Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Lok Sabha member from Guna made it clear that Tuesday’s developments were the culmination of the events that played out over the past one year. “Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,” he wrote.

“While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and my country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start,” he added.

He also thanked Ms. Gandhi and his other former Congress colleagues for providing him “with a platform to have served the nation”.

“The Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” Mr. Venugopal issued a statement.

The breaking point came after all efforts to broker a compromise failed. Sources close to Chief Minister Kamal Nath indicated that the party was willing to offer Mr. Scindia the post of president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and a Rajya Sabha seat. But peace efforts failed as Mr. Scindia refused to speak to him saying he had flu, said former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Late on Monday evening, however, Mr. Scindia is learnt to have met Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Delhi. Mr. Pilot was reportedly the Congress high command’s emissary. But this meeting also failed to placate Mr. Scindia.

Once considered the most promising star of the party, Mr. Scindia lost out to Mr. Kamal Nath when the Congress chose the veteran for the post of Chief Minister in December 2018. Since then, it has never been an easy relationship. Though Mr. Scindia was the strongest claimant to the post of president of the MPCC, he was ignored because of the reported opposition from Mr. Digvijaya Singh and Mr. Kamal Nath.

From time to time, Mr. Scindia took position that was at odd with his party. From supporting the Centre’s decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 to his announcement that he would take to the streets against the Kamal Nath government’s “failure” to keep the promise of farm loan waiver in 10 days.

MLAs close to Mr. Scindia told The Hindu that he was “pushed to take such a decision” because the central leadership was indecisive about making him the MPCC chief and Mr. Kamal Nath and Mr. Digvijaya Singh teamed up to marginalise him. Mr. Scindia’s supporters said the “Chief Minister neither had time to listen to their grievances nor did he put in place a mechanism to get their work done”.

Facing a similar challenge from his younger colleague, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised Mr. Scindia. “Mr. Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people prove they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader’s self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary,” he said in another tweet.