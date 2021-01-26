National

A parallel parade marred by violence | Tractor rally in pictures

The Hindu Net Desk 26 January 2021 17:20 IST
Updated: 26 January 2021 17:55 IST
Farmers marching towards Delhi as part of their Republic Day Tractor Parade.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Farmers remove barricades erected by Delhi Police to force their way into the national capital.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Langar being distributed farmers.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Men hoist a Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the historic Red Fort monument
Photo:AP
Tractors travel towards Delhi even as Police try to stop them.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
Tear Gas being used by the security personnel at Mukarba Chowk.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
A damaged police vehicle.
Photo:Sushil Kumar Verma
A tractor overturned near ITO, New Delhi, killing one person
Photo:Sandeep Saxena
Farmers surround the body of a farmer who allegedly died after the tractor overturned.
Photo:Rocky S.

The parallel Republic Day parade organised by protesting farmers took a violent turn when some of them refused to go by the route approved by the Delhi Police and agreed upon by the farmer unions. What followed was pelting of stones, tear gas shells, violent clash, the loss of life of a protesting farmer and men hoisting the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the Red Fort.

Photographers capture the scene from the ground.

