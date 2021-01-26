A parallel parade marred by violence | Tractor rally in pictures

26 January 2021 17:20 IST

The parallel Republic Day parade organised by protesting farmers took a violent turn when some of them refused to go by the route approved by the Delhi Police and agreed upon by the farmer unions. What followed was pelting of stones, tear gas shells, violent clash, the loss of life of a protesting farmer and men hoisting the Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the Red Fort.

Photographers capture the scene from the ground.

