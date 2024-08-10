A line in a book shared as hostel mates may provide two Supreme Court judges the key to resolve a complex legal issue

A line in a book shared by two hostel mates at Delhi University 38 years ago may provide a key for the Supreme Court to resolve knotty disputes involving competing claims in appointments to public services.

The two book-sharing friends happen to be the two judges on the Bench hearing the case.

For Justice P.S. Narasimha, the lead judge on the Bench, the quote, ‘Justice is a synthesis of the need for order and the quest for justice’ from Edgar Bodenheimer’s Jurisprudence - The Philosophy and Method of the Law was never far from his mind.

He discovered it in the copy shared by his hostel mate, Justice Sanjay Kumar, while they were reading law at the Delhi University in 1986. He found the quote succinctly underscored the age-old conflict for a judge, whether to follow the narrow path of the written rule or deviate from it for the sake of fairness and justice.

Clerk appointment case

The case being heard by the two judges is an appeal concerning the appointment of Lower Division Clerks in the Kerala Water Authority. The qualification for the post is a certificate in Data Entry and Office Automation of minimum three months or equivalent. Dispute arose when candidates with Computer Application Diplomas, a higher qualification, applied for the job.

The question raised in the Supreme Court by senior advocate V. Giri and advocate Vipin Nair, for opposing parties in the appeal, is whether “overqualification would mean disqualification”.

The Kerala High Court had followed the narrow path of the rule to dismiss the diploma holders’ candidature. It reasoned that the advertisement specifically called for three-month certificate holders and no more.

On April 30, Justice Narasimha found the issue boiled down to the dilemma expressed in Bodenheimer’s line. He noted that the “need for order” required the confirmation of the High Court decision but, on the other hand, Mr. Giri had argued that excluding the diploma holders would cause “great injustice”.

On August 5, the day scheduled for hearing the case in detail, Justice Sanjay Kumar happened to join Justice Narasimha on the Bench as his associate judge, prompting the latter to narrate the story of the book shared long ago and the line that made it to the court annals. Mr. Giri called the coincidence “surreal”.

For the two friends, life had come a full circle.

