A glorious century rests at the feet of God, says PM Modi on passing of his mother  

December 30, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise on Friday morning. She breathed her last around 3.30 a.m.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce that his mother was no more. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Posting her picture, he added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”.

The Prime Minister has visited the hospital on Wednesday when she was admitted there after her condition worsened.

On Friday, after announcing her passing, the Prime Minister flew down to Ahmedabad to pay the last respects and attend the funeral in Gandhinagar. Her last rites were performed in Gandhinagar in the presence of family members.

Mr. Modi and his younger brother Pankaj Modi, with whom the late Hiraba lived, shouldered their mother’s bier. The Prime Minister performed the last rites with other family members standing by him.

In a message; the family expressed gratitude to everyone and stressed that all should go ahead with the pre-decided commitments.

“We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba.”

Bengal projects

After performing her last rites, the Prime Minister, who was scheduled to launch development projects in West Bengal but had to fly down to Ahmedabad, joined the West Bengal project launching event via videoconferencing from Gujarat.

Born on June 18, 1923, Hiraba, is survived by her five sons — Somabhai, Amritbhai, Narendra, Prahlad and Pankaj — and one daughter Vasantiben.

Born in Visnagar of Mehsana in north Gujarat, Hiraba had lost her mother to Spanish Flu when she was a child and she spent much of her life with limited financial resources and had no schooling.

Visnagar is close to Vadnagar, Mr. Modi’s native place in the same district of Mehsana.

The Prime Minister would regularly visit her to spend time during his Gujarat visits.

Earlier in June this year, Mr. Modi had penned a blog on her 99th birthday in which he wrote about various aspects of his mother’s life that “shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence.”

“This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his,” the Prime Minister had mentioned in the blog.

He also recounted the hardships she faced in her childhood as she had lost her mother and even after her marriage, she used to work to wash utensils and carry out other domestic chores to supplement the meagre income of the family.

