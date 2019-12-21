Morning Digest: Common documents enough to prove citizenship, says Home Ministry; Exit polls predict tight finish in Jharkhand and more

“The men did not identify themselves and inquired about us using strong and aggressive language. They told me they wanted to question me about something. At the very first instance, I revealed my identity as a journalist and asked them what the matter was all about. However, they packed the two of us, Robin Verma and me, into a police jeep, snatched my mobile phone and asked me to not call or inform anyone or I would regret it. They refused to explain anything to me and asked me to talk only when they asked.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said guidelines for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were yet to be drafted but Citizenship of India may be proved by giving any document relating to date of birth or place of birth or both.

At least seven people were killed in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) turned violent in many parts of the State on Friday.

In the national capital, a day of largely peaceful protests suddenly turned violent after a private car was set on fire in Daryaganj in the evening, leading to a lathi-charge and use of water cannons by the police.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined students protesting against the CAA at the India Gate, saying the measures were “anti-poor”. Accompanied by her daughter Miraya, Ms. Gandhi said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one’s citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.

Exit polls predicted a close fight in Jharkhand, where the fifth and final phase of polling in 16 Assembly constituencies passed off peacefully on Friday. All exit polls predicted that the BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance were locked in a neck-to-neck fight while India Today-Axis My India survey gave a clear majority to the JMM-Congress alliance.

White House candidates not only attacked President Donald Trump but also clashed sharply with one another during the Democratic debate, where a smaller field allowed lesser-known hopefuls to shine against the frontrunners.

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his Republican allies on Thursday to exert rigid control of his Senate trial and ensure a swift exoneration, a day after he was impeached in a historic rebuke by the House of Representatives.

On December 1, Vidya Poddar heaved a big sigh of relief when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered the withdrawal of cases registered against 29 persons, including her son, who had staged a protest at the Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai in October. This was not the only win for citizens fighting to protect Aarey, known as the “green lungs” of the city, where a metro car shed was proposed to be built in place of several hundred trees. The Chief Minister also announced that he was stopping all work on the metro car shed project. Since then, the State government has set up a four-member committee to look for an alternative site for the car shed. The committee conducted its first site visits on December 17 and is expected to submit its report in 15 days.

Cognizant has appointed Ms Becky Schmitt as its new Chief People Officer. Her assignment will commence on February 1, 2020, after the current CPO James Lennox retires.

Chennaiyin FC, under new coach Owen Coyle and in his first home match, played an attacking game to script a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League here on Friday. All the goals came in the first session.

Stones, footwear and bloodstains on streets were the remnants of a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which began peacefully at Jama Masjid but ended with arson two kilometres away near the Daryaganj police station on Friday.

A new, talented generation of Indian boxers is having to deal with comparisons with the six-time world champion — while she is still around and seemingly not keen on fighting her younger rivals