National

A de facto attack on media by Israeli government, says Editors Guild

A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that housed The Associated Press, in Gaza City on May 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has condemned the air strikes on a building in Gaza that housed the editorial offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, terming it a de facto attack on news media by the Israeli government.

“The bombing raid on May 15, 2021, demolished the 12-storey building, destroying much of the camera and editing equipment, and severely affecting the news reporting and broadcasting capabilities of the two organisations,” said the EGI statement on Sunday.

The EGI said: “Besides the loss of hardware and office space, the bombing destroyed what was described as ‘home’ by some of the journalists. Given the recent background of escalating conflict in this region, EGI sees this as a de facto attack on news media by the Israeli government, which can disrupt the flow of news from this highly volatile region and which has global security implications.”

The Guild demanded a detailed justification of the decision making behind the attack, along with proof, from the Israeli government. The Guild also called for the Israeli government to facilitate a U.N.-monitored investigation into the bombing.

“Further, the Guild urges the Indian government to take up this issue with the Israeli government, demanding an independent inquiry and reiterating the need for ensuring safety of journalists in any conflict situation,” it said.

Comments
Related Articles

Postpaid 4G connections to Asha and ANMs for effective coordination with headquarters

Coronavirus | Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

Greenko Group donates 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana

COVID-19 | Coimbatore Medical College Hospital opens waiting area with oxygen supply

SHGs in Tamil Nadu will be revived, says Rural Development Minister

Work begins to establish 500 beds at Government Erode Medical College Hospital

Activist writes to Chief Secretary seeking DVAC probe in Madurai Aavin; suspects fraud of ₹ 13.71 crore

Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu government to take over vaccine facility in Chengalpattu

Pricing mechanism for medical items leads to confusion, shortage in Kerala

Coronavirus | Active caseload decreases; positivity rate drops to 16.98%, says government

Rahul dares Delhi police ‘Arrest me too’, posts “offending” poster on his Twitter account

Kerala issues guidelines for vaccination of people in 18-44 years age group

COVID-19 | Virudhunagar Collector seeks help from elected representatives of rural local bodies

Three arrested in Chennai for trying to sell Remdesivir at higher price

Tauktae intensifies into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast: IMD

Entire globe is a unit: Centre told SC on vaccine exports

Kerala woman killed in attack will be recognised as a ‘terror victim’, says Israeli Consul General to South India

Tamil Nadu changes Remdesivir supply protocol

Major schools, colleges in Chennai to turn ‘extension centres’ of govt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients

Second consignment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2021 5:38:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/a-de-facto-attack-on-media-by-israeli-government-says-editors-guild/article34572133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY