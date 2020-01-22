A day after Shah’s assertion on CAA, Prashant Kishor poses challenge on Twitter

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in Lucknow that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would stay despite ongoing protests, alliance partner JD(U)’s leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday asked Mr. Shah, “Why you don’t go ahead and implement the CAA and NRC [National Register of Citizens] in chronology?”

Mr. Kishor, of late, has been urging his party leader Nitish Kumar and other non-BJP State governments to oppose the CAA and NRC in their respective States.

Mr. Kishor is the national vice-president of the JD(U).

“Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!”, tweeted Mr. Kishor.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a public rally in Lucknow, Mr. Shah asserted that the CAA would not be withdrawn despite the ongoing protests. “Today I’ve come to Lucknow to say that whoever wants to protest can protest but the CAA won’t be taken back”, said Mr. Shah.

“If any clause of the CAA takes away the citizenship of anyone, including Muslims they can tell me. The agitations and sit-ins which are being organised in the country against it are wrong”, added Mr. Shah.

On Tuesday, another JD(U) leader, Pawan Varma, had put Mr. Kumar in an embarrassing situation while asking for “ideological clarity” on an electoral alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar.

Both Mr. Kishor and Mr. Varma have recently been taking on Mr. Kumar on the CAA, NRC, NRP and other issues.

State BJP leaders, however, told The Hindu that both the leaders were “headaches” of the JD(U) and not of the BJP.