A day after fire tragedy, Harda locals protest as M.P. CM fails to meet them

February 08, 2024 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - Harda:

Nearly a hundred people, majority of them women, blocked a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda on Wednesday shortly after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left from the incident site where at least 11 people were killed and about 200 were injured in multiple blasts at a firecracker factory a day ago.

The protesters also tried to stop several cars part of Mr. Yadav’s convoy, leading to arguments and brief clashes with the security personnel. Many of them had lost their family members or their houses had collapsed in the accident. They claimed that they had been waiting for the Chief Minister since morning but he left without meeting them.

“We had been promised by the administration that the Chief Minister will meet us. We had been waiting in a camp without eating anything since morning. He came till the factory site and left. We feel cheated,” said Pinky Chauhan, whose sister-in-law died after a huge debris hit her. She said several houses in the area were also robbed as the residents had run away to save their lives.

Massive fire

On Tuesday morning, several explosions rocked Bairagarh village in Harda district, where the factory was located, leading to a massive fire at the factory site. According to Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, Narmadapuram, the first phase of the large-scale rescue and relief operation by teams of NDRF, SDRF, fire-fighters, local police from various districts and civic officials that was launched shortly after the incident was completed by Wednesday afternoon.

After attending day one of the Assembly’s Budget session in capital Bhopal, Mr. Yadav arrived in Harda and met with several injured persons admitted to the District Hospital. He also inspected the accident site with various officials even as fire tenders showered water on debris.

A fire-fighter from Itarsi of Narmadapuram district, who requested anonymity, however, said, “Fire had been doused before noon itself and most of the rescue work had also been completed. Some fire tenders and teams of rescue workers had been asked to stay back till the Chief Minister’s visit.”

At the protest site, Nasreen Bi, who worked at the factory as a daily wager, said her house was close to the factory site and had been completely gutted and had collapsed.

“Where do we go with our kids? All our belongings are gone. We have no money, food or clothes,” she said.

Congress’ charge

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also visited the accident site and alleged that the BJP government was “hiding the actual death toll” and termed the accident a “government-created crime”.

“There is a huge difference between the figures of the government and the information from the families of the victims of the blast! But instead of bringing out the truth and taking action against the culprits, the government is being negligent even in this horrifying scene,” Mr. Patwari said in a post on X.

Mr. Patwari also demanded that the officials responsible for the lapses be booked for murder under IPC Section 302.

Meanwhile, Harda Collector Rishi Garg and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kanchan were transferred by the State government. While Mr. Garg was made Deputy Secretary with the State administration with no department assigned yet, Mr. Kanchan was moved to State Police Headquarters as Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

