Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: A dark day in constitutional history of India, says Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday called the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill “a dark day in the constitutional history of India”, and said it “marks the victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India’s pluralism”.

“The Bill fundamentally challenges the idea of India that our forefathers fought for and, in its place, creates a disturbed, distorted and divided India where religion will become a determinant of nationhood,” Ms. Gandhi said in a statement.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not just an affront to the eternal principles of equality and religious non-discrimination that have been enshrined in our Constitution, but represents a rejection of an India that would be a free nation for all her people, irrespective of religion, region, caste, creed, language or ethnicity,” she added. Ms Gandhi said it was ironic that the government pushed through the Bill when the country and the world was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji.

Asserting that India has historically offered refuge and protection to the persecuted of all nations and of all faiths, the Congress chief said the "flawed legislation is antithetical to the spirit of the freedom movement and violative of the soul of our nation".

"We are a proud nation that has never been broken by the insecurity of a few, for we have always stood firm with the knowledge that free India can only remain free if her people are liberated, if her voices are heard, and if our institutions, our governments and our political forces dedicate themselves to securing the inalienable rights of the citizens of this country,” she said.

”In this moment of anguish, I would like to reiterate the Congress Party determination to be relentless in our struggle against the BJP’s dangerously divisive and polarising agenda,” added the Congress chief.