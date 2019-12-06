A bid to shift blame from Rajiv Gandhi: Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was an attempt to “shift the blame from Rajiv Gandhi”. Mr. Badal said Mr. Singh’s claim was neither true nor appropriate.

“It is shocking because it comes from Dr. Manmohan Singh whom we have always genuinely respected. It is inappropriate and indecorous as it involves two former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao and I.K. Gujral, neither of whom is alive to respond to this claim. It is intriguing as to why Dr. Singh kept quiet all those years when Rao and Gujral were around to confirm or deny this claim,” said Mr. Badal.

“However, Dr. Singh’s statement clearly vindicates our stand that independent India’s worst and most tragic massacre could easily have been averted had the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi allowed the Army to be called in time to deal with a crisis of suchs unimaginable and unprecedented magnitude. But, it its surprising that Dr. Manmohan Singhji has taken 35 years to come out with this feeble defence of the Gandhi family,” said Mr. Badal in a statement.