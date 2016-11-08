National

Websites of seven Indian missions hacked

Websites of seven Indian missions in Europe and Africa were hacked on Monday with the External Affairs Ministry saying it was aware of the “problem” and was trying to fix it.

Romania was one of the seven countries where Indian mission websites were hacked.

“We are aware of the problem and are trying to fix it,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in New Delhi.

