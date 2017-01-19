Burhan Wani's death and a year of living dangerously

Wani’s kin not paid compensation

The Jammu & Kashmir government said on Wednesday that the family of the slain militant Burhan Wani had not been paid any compensation for the death of his elder brother.

To a question in the Assembly, the government revealed that “no compensation has been paid to the family of Burhan Wani”.

Khalid Wani, 25, who was killed in a controversial operation by the security forces, had figured among the 106 names on the compensation list of the government last month. Khalid was killed on April 13, 2015, in a forest area in the Tral area of Pulwama.

The Army claimed Khalid died in an encounter with the militants, but the family alleged that “it was a custodial killing”, and denied that he was a militant.

Several BJP leaders are opposed to granting ex gratia to the Wani family, but Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had hinted at showing compassion towards militants’ family members.

Meanwhile, sources said the security agencies are yet to file any objection to the process of compensation.

