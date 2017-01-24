Veterans on fast for ‘full OROP’

Ex-servicemen’s groups demanding the “full implementation” of the one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme at Jantar Mantar have once again intensified their agitation since last week.

Three veterans — Mrs. Sudesh Goyat, Hav. Major Singh and Hav. Mohinder Singh — have been on a fast-unto-death since January 15. Ms. Goyat was admitted to the Army’s Research & Referral (RR) hospital on Sunday after her health deteriorated and is now reported to be stable.

Veterans hurt

While some of the veterans withdrew their protests after the government announced the implementation of its version of the OROP, members of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM) restarted the relay hunger-strike in November last year after a pause.

“On Veterans Day on January 14, 2017, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said that some elements were spreading false statements despite the government implementing OROP. This accusation has hurt the three veterans so much that they began a fast the next day,” Maj. Gen. Satbir Singh, Chairman of the IESM, said on Monday.

He said that they had requested several meetings with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, but they were declined. “We suggested a video conference as the Minister is campaigning in Goa, but they refused,” he said.

Largely happy

Commenting on the developments, several Defence Ministry officials observed that it was a political move. They pointed out that Maj. Gen. Singh had recently set up a political party and had also extended support to the Congress.

“The veterans community is largely happy with the government’s decision,” sources said.

The government has stated that as on December 27, 2016, the first instalment of ₹3,994.49 crore had been disbursed to 19,69,385 of the 20,72,457 ex-servicemen eligible for OROP.

The second instalment of ₹2,290.72 crore was disbursed to 15,54,849 veterans.