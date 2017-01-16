Veterans’ pleas will be heard: Bhamre

Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, has appealed to ex-servicemen to utilise “official forums” to seek redress of their grievances, even as he assured them that the government was sensitive to their concerns and “all possible steps are being taken to mitigate their grievances”.

“Our Prime Minister and Defence Minister are sensitive towards all your questions. We will try to address your grievances but unfortunately some elements are making wrong statements regarding defence affairs and creating a myth, which is not right,” Dr. Bhamre said at the inaugural session of the first Armed Forces Veterans’ Day on Saturday.

Last year the government declared January 14 Veterans’ Day.

Talking of the measures being taken for veterans, Dr. Bhamre said a Directorate of Indian Army Veterans was set up at Delhi Cantonment and the process of establishing a veteran vertical in each area and sub-area level has already begun.

“Those who serve the nation deserve its gratitude,” he observed.

He said the government has implemented the one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme.

As on December 27, 2016, of the 20,72,457 ex-servicemen eligible for OROP, the first instalment of ₹3,994.49 crore has been disbursed to 19,69,385 veterans, while the second instalment of ₹2,290.72 crore has been disbursed to 5,54,849 veterans.