UNC to intensify blockade in Manipur

The United Naga Council on Wednesday decided to intensify the ongoing economic blockade in Manipur.
The UNC has imposed an indefinite blockade since November 1 in protest against the State government’s plan to create two new districts.
The Naga outfit has ignored appeals from all sections, including church leaders, to call off the agitation. The State has been without petrol, diesel, cooking gas and consumer items for days now.
Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has said talks with the UNC can be held only if the group calls off the blockade and gives an assurance that it will not be repeated.
