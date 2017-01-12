UGC lists journals for granting academic points

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come out with a comprehensive list of about 38,000 journals that will be recognised for granting points — under the Academic Performance Indicators (API) system — to college and university faculty members who get their papers published in them. The journals span a wide variety of fields, covering areas such as engineering, agriculture, medicine, humanities and social sciences, environment, business and ecology.

“Henceforth, articles appearing in these journals alone will be considered for grant of API scores. However, the list is dynamic and not static. More journals can be added to it if universities provide us with any names of good journals left out,” a senior UGC official told The Hindu.

A committee headed by UGC member Dr. V.S. Chauhan finalised the list.

The API system awards points — counted for promotion and also while applying for teaching jobs — for publications, which are seen as a sign of an academic being actively involved in research.

A person gets 30 points for publishing a book brought out by an international publisher, 20 for a book brought out by a national publisher, 15 points for publishing an article in a refereed journal and 10 points for an article in other reputed journals.

The UGC had decided to compile the list in view of complaints that academics were publishing in sub-standard, and sometimes paid for, publications.

Whether or not all the listed journals are quality publications, however, will be known only later, as those in academic circles peruse through lists in their fields.

The committee consulted experts and also sought suggestions from colleges and universities to prepare the list.