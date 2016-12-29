Two soldiers injured in militant firing in Kashmir

Two soldiers were injured in firing by militants in Kashmir on Thursday.
A team of the Army and the police came under heavy fire from militants in Shahgund-Hajin, Bandipora, on Thursday morning.
A police official said that at least three hiding militants resorted to firing at the search party.
Two soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire and the militants managed to flee the spot.
Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire on the Line of Control in the Pir Panchal Valley’s Poonch district on Thursday morning.
