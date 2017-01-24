National

Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh police on Monday claimed to have killed two Maoists in an encounter in Bijapur district in the Bastar region.

“Two bodies of Maoists in uniform have been recovered along with one 303 service rifle, one 315 rifle and one Bharmar in Bijapur district after an encounter. The encounter took place in the forest near Padmetta village under the Bedre police station limits,” said Bijapur district Superintendent of Police K.L. Dhruv in a statement.

