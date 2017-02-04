Two Hizbul militants killed in Baramulla

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an operation by the security forces in Baramulla's Sopore area, 55 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday. Sources said the slain militants were identified as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvaiz Ahmad from Galoora Handwara and Umar Ghazi.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that two militants have been killed and ammunitions were recovered from the encounter site.

The operation was carried out by a special operation group of the police and the Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles in Amargadh village in the morning.

Preliminary reports suggest that there was a brief encounter between the militants and the security forces.

Two policemen were also injured in the incident.