Two Hizbul militants killed in Baramulla

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an operation by the security forces in Baramulla's Sopore area, 55 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday. Sources said the slain militants were identified as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvaiz Ahmad from Galoora Handwara and Umar Ghazi.
A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that two militants have been killed and ammunitions were recovered from the encounter site.
The operation was carried out by a special operation group of the police and the Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles in Amargadh village in the morning.
Preliminary reports suggest that there was a brief encounter between the militants and the security forces.
Two policemen were also injured in the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor