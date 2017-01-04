Trump adviser promises a fillip in India-U.S. ties

India’s relations with the U.S. will not be based on “optics” but on “real action” in the Trump era, says Republican adviser and prominent NRI businessman-politician Shalabh Kumar, describing India’s ties with the Obama administration as “mere symbolism”.

“President Trump will not have a relationship where one day he lights diyas and celebrates Diwali, but the next day announce F-16s for Pakistan,” Mr. Kumar said on Tuesday.

“We had made good headway in the relationship during President George W. Bush’s tenure, but there wasn’t time to implement it. The Obama administration was just optics, but we didn’t see real action anywhere,” Mr. Kumar added.

In February 2016, the Obama administration had announced its intention to supply eight U.S.-made F-16C fighter jets to Pakistan that had led to an outcry from India. Mr. Kumar, who heads the “Republican Hindu Coalition” that reportedly donated more than a million dollars to the Trump campaign, had been among lobby groups that fought against the F-16 transfer which led to the U.S. government dropping plans to finance the planes.

“We won’t have that kind of relationship any more, I can assure you,” Mr. Kumar said.

Meetings irrelevant

When asked how soon President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet, given the record number of meetings Mr. Modi and Mr. Obama have had, Mr Kumar said it was “irrelevant”.

“If trade ties can be improved, and we hope to go from $100 billion to $300 billion; if jobs can be increased and if defence trade is improved, then it won’t matter if the political leadership meets or not,” he said, speaking to The Hindu during a visit to India.

In Delhi, Mr. Kumar, who has been a key interlocutor between the Modi government and the Trump transition team, said he met with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Commerce Minister Nirmala Seetharaman to discuss bilateral ties. He also travelled to Mumbai along with his adopted daughter Manasvi, a Bollywood actress and former Miss India, to organise a “Bollywood performance” for the Trump inaugural concert on January 19.

Bollywood at inaugural

“We met with the Trump family, including Ivanka and Eric Trump a few weeks ago and discussed our plans. Even though the diaspora makes up just two per cent of the population, all of them are keen to see our culture represented at the show,” Ms. Manasvi said.

Refuting reports that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval would attend the inauguration or swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Trump on January 20, Mr. Kumar, who has been appointed to the Transition Finance & Inauguration teams of the Trump Administration, said according to the protocol to be followed, only Ambassadors would be invited and Indian envoy to Washington Navtej Sarna would attend.

Mr. Kumar also refused to comment on speculation that he could be Mr. Trump’s choice of the next Ambassador to India, when the current Ambassador Richard Verma, who is a political appointee, demits office. When asked about who the choice may be, Mr. Shalabh Kumar, who is called “Shaili” said, “Mr. Trump likes businessmen who are action oriented. He hasn’t appointed politicians so far.”