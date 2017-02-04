Trinamool fumes at arrest of two MPs

Trinamool Congress parliamentarians on Friday organised a protest in the Lok Sabha against the arrest of two of their MPs by the Central Bureau of Investigation, leading to adjournment of proceedings. The party’s Rajya Sabha members staged a walkout for the second consecutive day.

Soon after the Lok Sabha proceedings started, the protesting MPs gathered in the Well of the House and raised slogans against the arrest of MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

The TMC members in Rajya Sabha staged a walkout to lodge their protest against what termed as “illegal” arrests of the two MPs.

Party leader Derek O’Brien later told the media that it has given two notices, one for observing one-minute silence to mourn the death of more than 120 people due to the hardships caused by demonetisation, and the second on the “illegal” arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the party’s leader in Lok Sabha. He said the party walked out of Rajya Sabha as it did not want to disturb the proceedings.

The TMC leaders also organised a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament.

Earlier, Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani raised a point of order over Mr. Derek’s statement yesterday taking the name of an individual who was not a member of the House.

“That individual is not a neta... he has a right to Freedom of Speech, but not the privilege of the House,” she said, asking the Chair to expunge the remarks. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien said he will go through the records and decide on the issue. He said the TMC member terming the arrest as “illegal” was his version. Mr. Bandopadhyay and another Lok Sabha member, Tapas Pal, have been arrested by CBI over their alleged involvement in the chit fund scam.