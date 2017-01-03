Thiruppugazh appointed adviser in NDMA

Gujarat cadre IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh has been appointed Adviser (Policy and Planning) in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on his return from the foreign assignment. He was sent to Nepal to oversee post-earthquake rehabilitation works.

On Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved Mr. Thiruppugazh’s appointment in the NDMA for the remaining period of his Central deputation up to September 20, 2020.

The 1991 batch IAS officer was appointed Adviser in the NDMA in September 2015 but subsequently he was deputed to Nepal on a foreign assignment.

Mr. Thiruppugazh is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had served as secretary in 2005-06 when Mr. Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In Gujarat, Mr. Thiruppugazh worked on various assignments, including in the State disaster management authority, before he joined the Modi administration at the Centre in 2015. He closely worked with P.K. Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Both Mr. Thirupugazh and Dr. Mishra have wide experience in disaster management.