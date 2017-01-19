Take steps to remove blockade, Rajnath tells Manipur CM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Wednesday that if the State government failed in discharging its constitutional duties, the Centre “may have to explore other measures under the provisions of the Constitution to ensure that the difficulties of people of Manipur are alleviated.” Manipur has been reeling under an economic blockade for three months now and will go to polls in March.

The Home Minister expressed grave concern over the continued blockade of National Highway-2, causing severe difficulties to the people of Manipur, especially with regard to availability of essential commodities, a Home Ministry statement said.