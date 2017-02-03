TMC MPs walk out of RS to protest “illegal” arrest of MPs

For the second day Friday, opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the “illegal” arrest of their leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Raising the issue, Derek O’Brien (TMC) said his party had given two notices — one for the House observing a minute silence to mourn the death of over 120 deaths caused by hardships due to demonetisation, and the “illegal” arrest of the party’s leader in Lok Sabha.

He said his party does not want to disturb the House and waste the time of other members by trooping into the Well but in protest of the “illegal” arrest, “we are walking out.”

TMC members had staged a walk out of Rajya Sabha on the same issue on Thursday.

Earlier, Textile Minister Smriti Zubin Irani raised a point of order over Derek’s statement on Thursday taking the name of an individual who was not a member of the House.

“That individual is not a neta... he has a right to freedom of speech but not the privilege of the House,” she said, asking the Chair to expunge the remarks.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien said he will go through the records and decide on the issue.

In a related development, V. Maitreyan (AIADMK) also raised a point of order asking if matter pertaining to a member belonging to the other House can be raised in the Rajya Sabha.

Kurien said a member can raise in the House, the arrest of any citizen.

Any member can raise the right or plight of any citizen, he said, asking Maitreyan not to interfere.

He said the TMC member terming the arrest as “illegal” was his version.

Bandopadhyay and another Lok Sabha member, Tapas Pal, have been arrested by CBI over their alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.