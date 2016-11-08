National

Sushma Swaraj admitted to AIIMS, advised more tests

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, where she will undergo certain endocrinological tests.

“The minister (Swaraj) was admitted at around 7.22 PM at AIIMS. She is having diabetes and other medical problems. She will undergo certain endocrinological tests on Tueday,” a senior doctor said.

Ms. Swaraj is admitted at the cardio-neuro centre under the supervision of Mr. Balram Airan, Chief of the Cardio Thoracic Centre at AIIMS.

The 64-year-old BJP leader was earlier admitted to AIIMS in April this year after she complained of chest congestion. She was also brought here on October 25 for a routine medical check-up.

