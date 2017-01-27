National

Suicides by farmers: SC seeks response from Centre, states

The Supreme Court today sought responses from the Centre, state governments, union territories and the RBI to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana asked them to respond within four weeks.

The bench said that it is a “sensitive matter” of larger public interest involving farmers throughout the country.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative on issues related to farmers.

