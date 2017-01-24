Submit report on police vacancies, SC tells States

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Home Secretaries of all States to update it on vacancies at all levels in the police force across the country on a public interest litigation petition alleging that scarcity of personnel has led to deterioration in the law and order situation.
A three-judge Bench led by CJI J.S. Khehar found that the last affidavit filed by the Centre in the case was in January 2015 and it showed 4.73 lakh vacancies. The Bench found that several States had not even bothered to respond to the Supreme Court notice for information on vacancies.
Chief Justice Khehar ordered the Home Secretaries to file detailed affidavit on the vacancy situation in their States within four weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor