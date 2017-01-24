National

Submit report on police vacancies, SC tells States

Petition alleges that scarcity of personnel has led to deterioration in law and order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Home Secretaries of all States to update it on vacancies at all levels in the police force across the country on a public interest litigation petition alleging that scarcity of personnel has led to deterioration in the law and order situation.

A three-judge Bench led by CJI J.S. Khehar found that the last affidavit filed by the Centre in the case was in January 2015 and it showed 4.73 lakh vacancies. The Bench found that several States had not even bothered to respond to the Supreme Court notice for information on vacancies.

Chief Justice Khehar ordered the Home Secretaries to file detailed affidavit on the vacancy situation in their States within four weeks.

