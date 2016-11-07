States have big role in cow protection: Rajnath

There was a need to take the States into confidence on banning cow slaughter, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, maintaining that the cow was protected even during Mughal rule.

“Cow slaughter and beef was banned since the Vedic times. Even during the Mughal rule, it was banned during the times of Bahadurshah Zafar, Akbar and Jehangir. It has even been written in the ‘ Babarnama’ that one cannot rule over Hindustan unless you stop cow slaughter,” he said at a function in memory of those killed during a demonstration on the issue here 50 years ago.

The Home Minister said many States had already banned cow slaughter after increased awareness over the issue.

“As far as the cow is concerned, it is not just a cultural issue, it is an issue of faith. But besides being an issue of faith, it is also an issue which should be viewed from the economic, historical and scientific perspective,” the Minister said.

Mr. Singh said the NDA government was working towards enforcing a complete ban on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh and taken a number of steps in this regard, but achieved only “partial success” in view of the long border. — PTI