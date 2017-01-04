States duty-bound to protect women: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the State governments should be serious about the safety of women and it was not possible for the Centre to seek reports on every matter. He was responding to questions about the incident of mass molestation in Bengaluru during New Year celebrations.

“Protecting the modesty of women is the duty of the State governments,” he said.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju criticised Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara for his comments that “these kinds of things do happen.” “I condemn the irresponsible comment made by the Karnataka home minister. City police should catch all the identified culprits and put them behind the bar,” he said on Twitter. In another tweet, he said: “We cannot allow the shameful act of #massmolestation to go unpunished. Bengaluru is a vibrant city and women’s safety is a must in a civilised society.”

The National Commission for Women issued summonses to Mr. Parameshwara and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for their objectionable remarks. “We have sent summonses to both of them for their statements,” NCW chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said. “It does not matter whether Abu Azmi belongs to one particular party or another. To be brutally frank, there are men across parties who make these disgusting statements. If men at this level say such things, where the nation is heading?” she said.